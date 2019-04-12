Donald Trump Gets Stupider Every Day

OK then:

President Trump said Friday that his administration is giving “strong considerations” to a plan to release immigrant detainees exclusively into “sanctuary cities,” reviving a proposal that White House officials insisted had been rejected months ago after only informal consideration.

Put aside the fact that this would be illegal and just consider what signal it would send. Trump would be loudly proclaiming that if you come to the United States to seek asylum, we will put you into a comfy American bus and send you to a city where you will be given food and shelter. Everyone there will try to help you find work and provide lawyers to help with your asylum request. That should certainly stop the brown hordes from swarming to America seeking asylum!

Look, I get that Trump is just saying this to impress his fanbase, but how stupid is this? Even for Trump, pretty stupid.