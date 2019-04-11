Ecuador Finally Gets Tired of Julian Assange

The Ecuadoran government finally got tired of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and kicked him out of their London embassy this morning. He was promptly arrested by British police, and shortly thereafter the United States unsealed an indictment against him for hacking a classified US government computer. Nancy LeTourneau comments on the timing:
When it comes to Trump and his campaign, it is clear that the Justice Department is ignoring the role Assange played in Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. It might also be a coincidence that, after more than a year of rumors that Assange was about to be ejected from the Ecuadoran embassy, it actually happened after Robert Mueller delivered the report on his findings to the Justice Department. But if Assange is extradited to the U.S. to face these charges, it’s too late for the special counsel to question him about his role in Russia’s interference. That is very convenient for the president.
Very convenient indeed.