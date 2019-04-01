Every Brexit Deal Voted Down — Again

Kevin DrumApril 1, 2019 5:33 PM

We had four more “indicative” votes on Brexit today, and they all failed:

  • Customs union: 273-276
  • Common Market 2.0: 261-282
  • Public vote on any deal passed by Parliament: 280-292
  • Vote between Remain and No Deal: 191-282

The customs union is getting closer! It failed by eight votes last week but only three this week. Of course, I’m not sure what it would mean if it passes. It requires that any deal include a commitment to negotiating a customs agreement with the EU, but which deal? The Theresa May deal plus a customs union commitment? Or some other deal? I don’t know, and I’m not sure anyone else knows either.

It’s now 12 days until Armageddon.

