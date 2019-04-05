Friday Cat Blogging – 5 April 2019

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

I was at the top of the stairs and happened to have my camera in my hand when Hopper and Hilbert came tearing into the house last week. Hopper stopped on the stairs and I took the picture you see below. Note the immense, puffy tail. Obviously something got their attention out on the patio, but I don’t know what. A squirrel? A dog passing by? Could be anything.

Today we have a bonus cat! A bonus kitten, actually. Yesterday the Washington Post ran a piece about Dean Nicholson, who is currently bicycling around the world. He started in Scotland, and eventually made his way to Bosnia—where a kitten by the side of the road stole his heart and became his companion for the rest of the journey, riding along in a pouch on the front of the bike. A couple of pictures from Nicholson’s Instagram page are below. Click here for more.