2 hours ago

Health Update

I got my latest M-protein test results back, and the numbers are up:

This is not great. I was hoping my M-protein level would stay low even without the dex, but it keeps rising.

However, this isn’t terrible either. I’m hoping it will flatten out at around 0.5, and it still has a chance to do that. If it doesn’t, it means I either have to start up the dex again¹ or else try something else. My oncologist has a couple of ideas about that, but I plan to wait at least a couple of months to see how the Darzalex does on its own.

¹That would be a drag. It’s taken me three months, but I’m finally over the effects of the dex and off the sleep meds. I’d really hate to start it up again.

