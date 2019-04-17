It’s Now Time to Get Serious About Ending US Support For the Yemen War

This is only phase one of any serious effort to end our involvement in the Yemen war:

President Trump on Tuesday vetoed a resolution that would have ended U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen….The measure had passed the House on a 247-to-175 vote this month and was approved by the Senate last month with the support of seven Republicans. This month’s House vote marked the first time both chambers had acted to invoke the same war-powers resolution to end U.S. military engagement in a foreign conflict. It also represented the latest instance of Congress’s challenging Trump’s decisions as commander in chief.

If Congress really wants the US out of Yemen, it will remove funding for any military activity associated with Yemen, and it will do so in a must-pass budget bill. If this doesn’t happen, it means that a lot of the folks who voted to end our support of the war were just cheap talkers who were only willing to do so when they knew the bill would be vetoed and their vote wouldn’t really matter. We’ll find out later this year.