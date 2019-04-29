5 hours ago

It’s Time to Stop Repeating Donald Trump’s Lies

Just a quick note on something I’ve been doing for the past few weeks. I’m not sure how many of you have noticed, but I’m experimenting with refusing to repeat lies—especially Donald Trump’s—when I respond to them.

This morning, for example, I posted a chart showing the number of abortions by week of pregnancy. Obviously I didn’t do this out of the blue. I did it in response to Trump’s absurd statement at a Wisconsin rally that Democrats favor infanticide: “The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.” This, of course, is Trump’s hyperbolic version of the right-wing’s general notion that liberals favor abortion right up to the moment of birth.

The truth is that although many liberals prefer to see no non-medical restrictions on abortion, 91 percent of all abortions are performed in the first trimester and something like 99.91 percent of abortions are performed in the first two trimesters.

Question: what do you all think of this experiment? Should I keep refusing to give lies more attention? Or would you prefer to know exactly which lies I’m responding to?

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

