Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of—perhaps—a pink trumpet tree.¹ It lives on the parkway about ten yards from our house and the view is straight up from the bottom of the tree against a blank, overcast sky. But overcast though it might be, it still shows up as bright white when you expose for the blooms.

I took this yesterday morning as a lark. Usually photos taken from extreme angles don’t work well, but this one did—largely, I think, because the blooms are so nice and the pure white background is sort of startling. In any case, this is our answer to Washington DC’s cherry blossom outbreak.

¹As always, let me know in comments if it’s actually something else.