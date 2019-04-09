Lunchtime Photo

While I was out taking pictures of wildflowers last week I realized that I was running low on animal pictures too. So on Saturday I visited our itty-bitty local zoo, home of the brain-damaged bear. Seriously. Apparently the OC Zoo rescued a pair of black bear cubs that had been removed from their mother and has raised them ever since. They’re very tame, since they’ve never been out in the wild, but one of them suffered an irreversible brain injury some years ago. The bear is doing fine, the zoo people say, but might occasionally exhibit some odd behavior. I’m not sure what that is, since I didn’t see anything especially odd during my visit.

However, I really like this picture of one of the bears. She looks like she’s smiling while she gives me some side-eye. Totes adorbs, no?