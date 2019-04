This is a great horned owl at the Orange County Zoo. I also have a photo of another, smaller owl, but I’m not sure if it’s a different kind of owl or just a juvenile great horned owl. I’ll let the hivemind decide someday.

A question for bird people: are bird names capitalized or not? A quick Google search suggests that ornithologists capitalize bird names—or at least the first letter, anyway—but everyone else just uses lower case. Is this right? And where does it leave me?