Let’s take a short break from wildflowers this week and ease into the weekend with something from the garden instead. This is a Sally Holmes rose, which sports a lovely combination of delicate yellows and pinky salmons. Our back wall is currently overflowing with them, along with an outbreak of miniature pink roses.

And don’t worry about the wildflowers: I’ve got dozens of pictures of them, and you’ll see them all throughout the rest of the year.