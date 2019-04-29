Lunchtime Photo

Here in Southern California, the word of the day is mustard. Evil, invasive black mustard. The hills are covered in the stuff, and although it’s kind of pretty it poses big problems. The first is that it pushes out native plants and takes over entire fields. The second is that in another month or two it will all die, leaving terrific fuel for wildfires. We would love to get rid of the stuff, but there’s no easy way to do it.

In the meantime, here are pictures of a local hill covered in mustard. I chose it because it has a nearby palm tree, which gives it a very California touch. The bottom two pictures give an idea of what it looks like close up.