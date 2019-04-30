Lunchtime Photo

Here’s the last of my Caltech pictures. This is Mudd Labs, one of the old South campus buildings inspired by Spanish mission architecture. When you see someone from the Caltech Seismology Laboratory on TV after an earthquake, it’s probably someone with an office in this building.

The lab, by the way, is named for Seeley G. Mudd, who was a cancer researcher at Caltech before he moved to USC. Nearby Harvey Mudd College, one of the Claremont Colleges, is named for his brother. According to the font of all knowledge, “The college was funded by Mudd’s friends and family, and named in his honor.”