Note to the Media: Not Everyone Goes to College

CNN held a town hall for Democratic presidential candidates tonight, and Jamison Foser has a question:
what if — now, hear me out — CNN took a question from a 20 year-old-who *isn’t in college at all*?
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) April 23, 2019
This is rapidly becoming a pet peeve of mine. Reporters are endlessly obsessed with Gen Z or the “youth vote,” which almost always turns out to be code for “college students.” But what about the other half? College students are notoriously activist, but this doesn’t mean that young people more generally are all Bernie bros or Warren Warriors. We should be hearing from the high school grads too, and learning what they care about, even if they aren’t as media savvy as the college kids.