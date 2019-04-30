NYT: Mueller Not Happy With Barr’s Russia Spin

Remember that memo “summarizing” the Mueller report that was released last month by Attorney General William Barr? It turns out that Robert Mueller wasn’t very happy about it:

Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, wrote a letter in late March to Attorney General William P. Barr objecting to his early description of the Russia investigation’s conclusions that appeared to clear President Trump on possible obstruction of justice, according to the Justice Department and three people with direct knowledge of the communication between the two men. The letter adds to the growing evidence of a rift between them and is another sign of the anger among the special counsel’s investigators about Mr. Barr’s characterization of their findings, which allowed Mr. Trump to wrongly claim he had been vindicated.

The Times doesn’t seem to know why Mueller objected to Barr’s memo, just that he was unhappy about it. Maybe one of these days Mueller will testify under oath before Congress and we’ll find out.