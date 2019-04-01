Please Don’t Weaponize #MeToo in the Dem Primaries

Looking for news you can trust?

I wish that neither Joe Biden nor Bernie Sanders were running for president. I don’t have much time for dumb takes on Baby Boomers as the generation that “ruined everything,” but still, by 2020 we boomers—a generation that spans 18 years—will have held the White House for 28 years. I don’t know that we need any more boomer presidents, let alone someone who’s too old to be a boomer. It’s time to make way for younger folks.

That said, I hope that #MeToo doesn’t become weaponized as an intra-party tool for destroying primary candidates you don’t like. That’s all too likely to do immense damage to both #MeToo and the party. Let’s keep things in perspective.