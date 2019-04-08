Quote of the Day: DHS Is On the Chopping Block

From an unnamed senior administration official:
There is a near-systematic purge happening at the nation’s second-largest national security agency.
So far this includes:
- Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security
- United States Citizenship and Immigration Services director Francis Cissna
- Office of the General Counsel’s John Mitnick
- Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement director-nominee Ron Vitiello
According to CNN, Trump recently “empowered” Stephen Miller to lead the administration’s border policies and Miller is starting out with “what amounts to a wholesale decapitation” of the Department of Homeland Security leadership.