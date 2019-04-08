31 mins ago

Quote of the Day: DHS Is On the Chopping Block

From an unnamed senior administration official:

There is a near-systematic purge happening at the nation’s second-largest national security agency.

So far this includes:

  • Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security
  • United States Citizenship and Immigration Services director Francis Cissna
  • Office of the General Counsel’s John Mitnick
  • Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement director-nominee Ron Vitiello

According to CNN, Trump recently “empowered” Stephen Miller to lead the administration’s border policies and Miller is starting out with “what amounts to a wholesale decapitation” of the Department of Homeland Security leadership.

