Raw Data: Abortions By Week of Pregnancy

Since it’s been in the news lately, this chart shows our best estimates of when abortions are performed in the US. According to the CDC, 91 percent of all abortions are performed in the first trimester and 98.7 percent of abortions are performed during the first 20 weeks. Using state data, it’s possible to roughly estimate the percentage of abortions performed in weeks 21-30. Above that, no records are kept, but the numbers are so tiny that they register as 0.00 percent.

Note that above 13 weeks abortions are reported in gestational ranges, i.e., 14-15 weeks, 16-17 weeks, etc. I have interpolated these into figures for single weeks.