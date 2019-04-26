Rosenstein Says Russia Meddling Even Worse Than You Think

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—the Trump appointed Republican who appointed a fellow Republican as special counsel to lead the Trump-Russia investigation—talked about the Russians last night:

He also said that, even after the Mueller report documented Russian interference in the 2016 election, that is only a small part of the story. “The bottom line is, there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens, and that is only the tip of the iceberg of a comprehensive Russian strategy to influence elections, promote social discord, and undermine America, just like they do in many other countries,” Rosenstein said.

That’s all well and good, and I understand the desire to protect sources and methods. Still, it would be nice to hear more about this. The Republican Party is apparently determined to never speak of Russia in public since they know it agitates their man-child president, but the rest of us would like to hear about the whole iceberg. How can we make public policy otherwise?