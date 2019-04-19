Sarah Sanders Says the White House Is an Honest Place

President Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, pushed back Friday against allegations that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia report exposed a culture of lying at the White House.
Sanders also disputed allegations that she misled the media when she said that “countless” members of the FBI had lost confidence in FBI Director James B. Comey….She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that her word “countless” was a “slip of the tongue” made in the “heat of the moment.”
Sure, Sarah. You meant to say that, um, an accountant in the FBI had lost confidence in Comey, but it came out as countless. It could happen to anyone.