The North Pole Continues to Shrink

Oh look, the North Pole is shrinking yet again this year, setting a new record for lack of ice:

A few months ago it looked like 2019 might not be a record-breaking year after all. But now it is. In another 30 or 40 years, arctic ice will be gone completely during the summer months.

But hey, there’s no telling why this is happening. Maybe it’s sunspots. Or volcanoes. Or gamma rays. Or greedy scientists who are deliberately mismeasuring the ice so they can scare people into giving them bigger grants. There are lots of possibilities.