2 hours ago

Typo of the Day: LA Olympics Take a Cost Hit

Oh man, we have yet another ridiculous increase in the budget for a public boondoggle in California. This time it’s the LA Olympics:

$700,000! That’s outrageous. That’s the price of a grande latte for every resident of, um, Oxnard. How much does a grande latte cost, anyway?

The online edition provides the actual numbers:

The predicted cost of staging the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has risen to $6.9 billion, according to an updated budget released Tuesday by the private committee responsible for staging the massive sports event. The new figure represents a $700 million increase over previous estimates, with organizers saying they had to adjust for inflation after L.A., which originally bid for the 2024 Games, agreed to wait four more years.

OK, I get how $700 million can turn into $700 billion or vice versa, but how does it turn into $700,000? There’s no indication in the story that there’s even been a correction, let alone an explanation of how the mistake happened. Weird. But I suppose it doesn’t matter. By the time 2028 rolls around, I’ll bet that the difference between $700,000 and $700 million will seem kind of quaint.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate