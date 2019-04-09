3 hours ago

Visit Lovely Dubai! Then Again, Maybe Not.

In 2016, Laleh Shahravesh discovered that her ex-husband was living with a new partner. “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse,” she wrote on Facebook. Her ex-husband’s partner reported this insult to the police in Dubai, where the pair lived, and the police apparently issued a warrant for Shahravesh’s arrest if she ever entered the country. When Shahravesh’s ex-husband died this year, she and her daughter flew to Dubai for the funeral, where she was promptly arrested at the airport.

Just in case I ever forget, please remind me never to visit Dubai.

