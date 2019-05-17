Anti-Discrimination Bill On Track to Go Nowhere

The House passed legislation Friday to amend the decades-old Civil Rights Act to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
That’s great news. It’s about time we—
As Democrats applauded, the bill passed 236-to-173, with eight Republicans breaking ranks and joining all Democrats in backing the measure. It is unlikely to get a vote in the Republican-led Senate, and the White House has signaled that President Trump would veto the measure if it ever reached his desk.
Oh. Right. The Republican-led Senate plans to let nothing interfere with its schedule for confirming judges who think discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is just peachy. It will be 2021 at the earliest before Congress does anything else.