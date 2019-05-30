For the Record: Here’s the Email Telling the Navy to Hide the USS John McCain

Here’s the fabled email instructing the Navy to keep the USS McCain out of sight during President Trump’s visit to Japan:

President Trump says he knew nothing about this. The secretary of defense says he knew nothing about it either. I believe them. This was cooked up by Trump aides in the White House who were worried that Trump might have a meltdown if saw the McCain in port.

Just think about that. Trump’s staff lives in such terror of their man-child that they were afraid he might explode during a military review if he happened to catch sight of the words “USS John McCain” on the side of a naval vessel. Ladies and gentlemen, this is your commander-in-chief.