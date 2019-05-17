Friday Cat Blogging – 17 May 2019

My first night in Virginia during this month’s vacation to the Blue Ridge Parkway was spent in my sister-in-law’s house. The next morning, I was the very first person to see her new dog, Watson. He’s a rescue dog, about five years old, and judging by the hour or so I spent with him, very friendly and full of energy. Watson is a terrier mix, and he found a toy to play with about one minute after being shown in the door.

Poor Hilbert, though. It’s been nearly a month since he’s been the star of cat blogging. We’ll fix that next week.