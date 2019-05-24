Friday Cat Blogging – 24 May 2019

The grass outside our house has been growing tall, and for some reason it hasn’t been mowed for a couple of weeks. Naturally the cats love it. Hilbert in particular likes to stalk through it and then hunt down blades of grass to eat. He is a mighty hunter indeed.

Anyway, this turns out to be your lucky day. I took pictures, of course, and told Marian she had to decide between the two finalists. She couldn’t, so today you get two cat blogging pictures. In return, Hilbert would like you to please donate to our Corruption Project if you haven’t already done so. Just don’t dip into the tuna money to do it.

