3 hours ago

Just Stop It

From the Washington Post:

This story has all the usual markers of internet reporting idiocy. It’s got the overwrought headline. It’s got the faux outrage from a tiny number of tweeters. It’s got the ending quote from an academic:

Alicia Jessop, a sports law professor at Pepperdine University, said IHOP’s Mother’s Day tweet, and the blowback it received, should serve as a lesson for companies on what not to do the next time they want to pay respect to mothers on their big day. “This Mother’s Day is a case study in social media strategy,” Jessop said.

Yesterday the Post ran a similar story about two (2) Republican members of Congress criticizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib for completely made-up reasons—which the article acknowledges. Then why write it? Why even give it the publicity? Is invented outrage from two (2) idiots in Congress really enough to justify the headline “House Republicans criticize Rep. Tlaib over remarks on Holocaust, Israel”? Or to justify writing anything at all?

Stop it. Just stop it. We don’t have to give endless publicity to cranks and idiots—or PR stunts—just because it’s a slow news day and social media stories are easy to write. These aren’t real controversies and the Post knows it.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

