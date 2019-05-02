33 mins ago

Lunchtime Photo

One of the things on my photographic bucket list is a good picture of our local mountains. This is difficult because they’re basically pretty ugly: just dull, brown monoliths that look drab even on a clear day and aren’t high enough to get any decent looking snow in winter.

But with all the rain we got this year, I figured this was going to my best chance. All I had to do was find a place to get a nice view. This is much harder than you’d think, but eventually I found a place and got these nice shots, setting the lovely green of the nearby foothills against a dramatic, shadowy background of the mountains themselves. With the right light I might be able to do better someday, but for now this is about as good as it gets.

Everybody around here just calls these “the foothills,” but they are actually the Santa Ana Mountains, an itsy bitsy range that’s part of the Peninsular Range, which stretches from Orange County down to Baja Mexico.¹ The mountains you see on TV during Rams games or the Rose Bowl are the San Gabriel Mountains, part of the Transverse Range, which runs east-west. Both of these ranges are part of the Coast Range, which runs from Alaska down to Mexico.

¹I’ve lived here 60 years and never knew what these mountains were called. I had to look it up to write this post.

March 9, 2019 — Lake Forest, California
March 9, 2019 — Lake Forest, California

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate