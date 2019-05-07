2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

Yesterday’s photo question was a trick, of course: It wasn’t taken on my vacation, it was taken out of an airplane window on my way to my vacation. In fact, I shot it pretty close to home: the mountains in the picture are part of the Coast Range in San Diego, peeking out from an early-morning marine layer.

Several people figured this out, more or less. Several other people guessed that it was a picture of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which was wrong in fact but right in spirit. On Monday I drove down Virginia’s Skyline Drive as a warmup, and for the rest of the week I’ll be driving down the Blue Ridge Parkway. This is part of my usual photographic strategy: choose subjects so beautiful that all you have to is randomly point your camera around and you’re all but guaranteed to get some great shots.

I flew into Washington DC on Sunday and stayed the night with my sister-in-law and her wife. They gave me a whirlwind tour of our nation’s monuments after dinner, and I’ll probably share them eventually even though you can buy postcards that are just as good. Today’s photo was taken at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and shows MLK staring down the Washington Memorial. I assume this placement is a coincidence, but it seems oddly appropriate.

May 6, 2019 — Washington DC
May 6, 2019 — Washington DC

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate