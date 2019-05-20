Lunchtime Photo

Here’s my favorite picture from my trip along the Blue Ridge Parkway: a cloudless sulphur butterfly. There’s nothing special about the butterfly itself, but I was lucky enough to catch it in flight, perfectly focused with the wings frozen by a shutter speed of 1/5000th of a second. The curlicue antenna and the gorgeous flame azaleas top it all off. I love this picture.

The second picture was taken a tenth of a second and half a wing-beat later. In this one, the butterfly looks a bit like a queen in a huge robe, mysterious and imperial. I like it too.