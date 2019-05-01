Notes? Sure, I Took Notes, But You Can’t See Them.

We know that President Trump hates note-takers, but Sen. Richard Blumenthal wonders if Attorney General William Barr took notes anyway during his conversation with Robert Mueller. You remember, the one where Mueller said Barr’s summary of the Mueller report was inadequate and he wanted Barr to publicly release the introduction and executive summaries. Yeah, that one:

.@SenBlumenthal: Did anyone, either you or anyone on your staff, memorialize your conversation with Robert Mueller? BARR: Yes. RB: Who did that? WB: There were notes taken of the call. RB: May we have those notes? WB: No. RB: Why not? WB: Why should you have them? pic.twitter.com/17YINB4ZQL — CAP Action (@CAPAction) May 1, 2019

We can all come up with a few reasons, I think. Of course, we can also think of a few reasons that Barr might not want anyone to see them.