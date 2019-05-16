President Trump Announces Campaign Talking Points on Immigration

President Trump announced his big border plan today:
- Build the wall
- Send phony asylum-seekers home pronto
- Scan everything that comes through the border
- Change the legal immigration system to prioritize merit rather than family
In other words: do a bunch of stuff that Republicans and big business like and call it a day. This is obviously not a plan that’s seriously meant to be passed, just something designed to support campaign talking points about how Democrats want to let murderers and gang members into your neighborhood. It’s really not worth spending any time thinking about.