2 hours ago

Quote of the Day: Sure, Trump Can Visit Ireland. If He Insists.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via ZUMA

From Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland:

The President of America is always welcome here. We respect the role no matter what we think of the person themselves.

Roger that. Just to drive the point home, Varadkar also says that if Trump visits Ireland, protesters are more than welcome to greet him. “Leo is doing his best to minimize his exposure to Trump on this visit,” an Irish diplomatic source explained.

I never could have guessed. You’ll be unsurprised to learn that Trump is making this easier than it might be by demanding that the meeting take place at his golf club in Doonberg. The Irish are not amused.

