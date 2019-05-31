Quote of the Day: The Mueller Report Says Bad Things About Trump? Fox News Never Mentioned That.

From Cathy Garnaat, a Republican who attended a town hall meeting held by Rep. Justin Amash, who says the Mueller report contains enough evidence of wrongdoing to support the impeachment of President Trump:

I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump. I hadn’t heard that before. I’ve mainly listened to conservative news and I hadn’t heard anything negative about that report and President Trump has been exonerated.

This is why Trump is so desperate to prevent anyone from testifying before Congress. Right now the Mueller report is just words on a page, and hardly anyone has read them. Congressional testimony, by contrast, is televised, and millions of people will watch. Trump knows well that the only thing that matters is television, and at all costs he wants to prevent people like Cathy Garnaat from ever watching people testify about the Mueller report on their TVs. The evidence it contains about Trump’s serial obstruction of justice is pretty obvious, after all.