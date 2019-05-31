33 mins ago

Quote of the Day: The Mueller Report Says Bad Things About Trump? Fox News Never Mentioned That.

From Cathy Garnaat, a Republican who attended a town hall meeting held by Rep. Justin Amash, who says the Mueller report contains enough evidence of wrongdoing to support the impeachment of President Trump:

I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump. I hadn’t heard that before. I’ve mainly listened to conservative news and I hadn’t heard anything negative about that report and President Trump has been exonerated.

This is why Trump is so desperate to prevent anyone from testifying before Congress. Right now the Mueller report is just words on a page, and hardly anyone has read them. Congressional testimony, by contrast, is televised, and millions of people will watch. Trump knows well that the only thing that matters is television, and at all costs he wants to prevent people like Cathy Garnaat from ever watching people testify about the Mueller report on their TVs. The evidence it contains about Trump’s serial obstruction of justice is pretty obvious, after all.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

