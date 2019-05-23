Raw Data: Cash Receipts for Farm Commodities

After doing the previous post I got curious about how much money American farmers are getting for their products. That is, flat cash receipts independent of any government aid. Here’s the answer:

In short, soybean revenues were flat last year and will be down $3 billion this year. However, that’s made up for elsewhere. Total revenue for all commodities has basically been stable for the past four years.

I don’t know what I’m missing here, but whenever I look into farm issues (exports, imports, prices, revenue, income, etc.) I never seem to see the catastrophe of the day that’s getting headlines. China tariffs or not, America’s (mostly corporate) farms seem to be chugging along pretty normally.