Raw Data: Imports and Exports to China

I’m back! And I’ll bet you’ve all missed your charts this week. So here’s one for you:

I was curious to check out the overall effect of the Trump tariffs on China. As you can see, it took a few months for them to bite, but in the first three months of 2019 imports took a steep dive from about $45 billion per month to $30 billion per month. We’re definitely buying less from China thanks to Trump’s tariff on Chinese goods.

Exports to China have also declined, though it’s a little hard to see. The odd thing is that the decline began in early 2018 and doesn’t seem to have changed a lot after Trump enacted his tariffs. In any case, the drop in exports is almost 100 percent in agricultural goods, which fell by more than half between 2017 and 2018. No other sector has been strongly affected.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

