Moron Kicked Out of Office in Texas

Remember that story from a few months ago about the Great Immigrant Voter Hunt in Texas? Today brings a smidgen of good news on that front:

Texas’s acting secretary of state, David Whitley (R), resigned Monday just months after leading the botched voter purge of nearly 100,000 suspected noncitizens that erroneously also targeted U.S. citizens, efforts that drew rebukes from a federal judge and numerous voter rights groups.

Whitley didn’t actually “resign.” The Texas legislature refused to confirm his appointment, so he had to go. It’s a small thing, I suppose, but it’s nice to occasionally see someone get what they deserve these days.