2 hours ago

Sarah Sanders Explains What Executive Privilege Isn’t

President Trump today refused to turn over the full, unredacted version of the Mueller report to Congress. In return, House Democrats have threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Sarah Sanders lashed back, saying Democrats were horrible people etc. etc. Then she added this:

Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege.

IANAL, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how executive privilege works. It applies to (some) conversations between the president and his senior advisors, and it’s intended to allow the president to consult freely and receive candid advice.

It is not intended to be used as retribution against a political opponent you don’t like.

In any case, all this does is make Democrats really curious about what’s behind those redactions. It must be smokin’ hot.

Speaking of which, I’m writing this at lunch in Galax, Virginia. I had the Texas brisket sandwich with smokin’ hot BBQ sauce. In just a few minutes I’ll leave Virginia and enter North Carolina.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate