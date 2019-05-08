Sarah Sanders Explains What Executive Privilege Isn’t

President Trump today refused to turn over the full, unredacted version of the Mueller report to Congress. In return, House Democrats have threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Sarah Sanders lashed back, saying Democrats were horrible people etc. etc. Then she added this:

Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege.

IANAL, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how executive privilege works. It applies to (some) conversations between the president and his senior advisors, and it’s intended to allow the president to consult freely and receive candid advice.

It is not intended to be used as retribution against a political opponent you don’t like.

In any case, all this does is make Democrats really curious about what’s behind those redactions. It must be smokin’ hot.

