Steve Moore Withdraws From Fed Consideration

Last night I read a story quoting Steve Moore saying he was “all-in” and wouldn’t withdraw his nomination for a seat on the Federal Reserve. Naturally my first thought was: he’s toast. I just didn’t think it would happen only 12 hours later:

Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

It pains me that Moore wasn’t forced to withdraw by a unanimous, bipartisan backlash against the prospect of a hack sitting on the Fed, but these days I’ll take what I can get. At least he’s gone.