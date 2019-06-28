California Set to Ban Hair Discrimination

This is the kind of thing that I suppose Fox News will mock someday, but it’s a good idea:

The CROWN Act, which passed the state Senate in April, was approved by the state Assembly on Thursday. It would outlaw policies that punish black employees and students for their hairstyles. Supporters say the bill’s acronym reflects its intention: creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would legally protect people in workplaces and K-12 public schools by prohibiting the enforcement of grooming policies that disproportionately affect people of color, particularly black people. This includes bans on certain hairstyles, such as Afros, braids, twists, cornrows and dreadlocks.

It’s sad that we need something like this, and no, it’s not the biggest issue facing our nation. But there’s no reason black people shouldn’t be able to wear their hair naturally, just like everyone else, and if this bill makes them more comfortable doing it, then it’s a good thing. Who cares what Fox News says?