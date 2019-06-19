Democrats Are Surprisingly Pessimistic About Beating Trump

The LA Times asked Democratic voters which candidates were likely to beat Donald Trump next year:

The Times headline for this poll is that Democrats apparently prefer an older white guy to take on Trump. But that’s not my takeaway. What I find remarkable is that Democrats are really pessimistic. Aside from Biden and Sanders, there isn’t a single candidate that a majority believes can beat Trump.

For what it’s worth, I think everyone on that list could probably win against Trump. On the other hand, I don’t think a single one of them would definitely win. I may be more optimistic than the average Democrat, but I’m not an idiot.