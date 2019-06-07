Donald Trump Muses on the Beauty of Outer Space

Ladies and gentlemen, our commander-in-chief:

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Usually I can figure out Trump’s weird tweets by myself. Often they refer to something he was griping about a year or three ago. Or they’re written in Trump code that only longtime Trump-watchers can understand. But sometimes I need some help:

When Trump starts tweeting about a weird thing for no apparent reason… Left, Fox Business, 12:26 p.m. Neil Cavuto: NASA is “refocusing on the moon, the next sort of quest, if you will, but didn’t we do this moon thing quite a few decades ago?” Right, Trump, 1:38 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oRTPu4TWEm — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 7, 2019

Aha. It was a Fox thing. I should have sussed that out on my own. Thanks, Matt!