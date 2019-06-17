2 hours ago

Health Update

By an amazing coincidence, half an hour after I griped about not being allowed to see my test results, they popped up on my screen. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, I guess. Unfortunately, the news is disappointing:

Instead of stabilizing at around 0.5, my M-protein level took a big jump up to 0.67. That’s too bad. I had hoped that the Darzalex by itself would be effective since it has no side effects.¹ But this means that either I’ll have to start up again on the dex or else add something else to the mix. I’ll find out when I see my oncologist in a couple of weeks.

What I’d really like to do is to try starting up the dex again, but using it only once a month on the same day as the rest of the chemo. Unfortunately, my doctor is not fond of “trying” things. He prefers to precisely follow the treatment used in the clinical tests of the Darzalex. But I’ll ask anyway and see what he says. This is the first time that I’ve thought I’d like to get an opinion from a multiple myeloma specialist, but I’m not even sure how to go about that.

¹As opposed to the dex, which saps my energy and ruins my sleep. It’s now been several months since I quit the dex, and it’s amazing how much better I feel.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.