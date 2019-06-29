Huawei Is OK

China and the US have agreed to turn down the volume on their trade war:

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a cease-fire on trade that will remove some curbs on Huawei Technologies Co. buying high-tech equipment from the U.S., for the moment lifting one cloud over the global economy. Under the cease-fire, the U.S. agreed to put off additional tariffs on Chinese goods indefinitely. In response, China will start buying large amounts of American farm products, Mr. Trump said.

Somebody help me out here. The restrictions on Huawei were based on national security, right? Huawei networking products supposedly have secret backdoors that allow the Chinese government to spy on us, and it’s all so secret that nobody is willing to provide any actual evidence about this. But it’s there! So death to Huawei.

But if that’s the case, how can Huawei be a routine bargaining chip in a trade war? What’s going on here?