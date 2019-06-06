In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, here’s our local bald eagle looking both fierce and vigilant at our little zoo. I’ll tell you one thing, those bald eagles make cats look energetic. I circled around the zoo for an hour or two, and every time I got to the bald eagle enclosure he was in exactly the same place. I don’t think he moved a muscle the entire time I was there.
Lunchtime Photo
