2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

This is the Huntington Beach pier at sunset. Do you think Schafer can identify the birds?

May 10, 2017 — Huntington Beach, California

WHY WE DO THIS WORK.

Mother Jones is a reader-supported nonprofit because it gives us the independence to go after stories that others in the media don't—and take the time needed to dig deep and get it right.

And it means reporter Shane Bauer can go to Syria to understand what America is really doing there. Read why and how we took this story on, and please consider supporting our journalism with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.