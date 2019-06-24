Lunchtime Photo

Our friends Ken and Kate are the curators of this week’s photos. Their first selection is a pair of pictures of an eastern swallowtail butterfly. The top picture shows the swallowtail in flight, approaching a yummy looking bit of phlox. The bottom picture, taken half a second later, shows the same butterfly after it’s landed. It looks as if the butterfly has three wings, but that’s actually just one of its hindwings, which you normally don’t get a very good view of. But today you do.
