Lunchtime Photo

Today marks the end of Kate and Ken week. Thanks guys! For their final selection, they unknowingly picked a triptych. This is a photo of some trees on a foggy morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway, each of them photoshopped in a different way. The top photo is black and white. The middle photo uses desaturated color to emphasize the fog. The bottom photo uses bright, saturated color with the sunny patch emphasized. Collect all three!
