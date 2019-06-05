No One Says “Global Warming” Anymore

Our president explains why he doesn’t believe in climate change:
“I believe that there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways,” he said in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain” that aired Wednesday morning. “Don’t forget it used to be called global warming. That wasn’t working. Then it was called climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather, because with extreme weather, you can’t miss.”
Totally right. No one ever uses the phrase global warming anymore.